Troye Sivan Announces North American 'Bloom' Tour

Following the release of his sophomore album Bloom on August 31st, Troye Sivan will begin a headlining North American tour. Kim Petras will open for the entire trek, with Leland and Charlie Hanson joining for select dates.
Sivan's tour kicks off September 21st in Irving, Texas and runs until November 8th in Vancouver. His last headlining tour was in 2016 for the Suburbia Tour, which featured Dua Lipa as his opening act.
Ahead of the tour, Sivan has two live dates this summer. He will appear at Pittsburgh Pride on June 8th as well as at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium for Show of the Summer. He recently performed his single "My, My, My!" with Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl. Earlier this year, Sivan made his Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Jessica Chastain to perform the aforementioned Bloom single and ballad "The Good Side."
Troye Sivan Tour Dates
September 21 - Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 23 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
September 24 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center
September 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
September 28 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
September 29 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
October 2 - Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 6 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
October 9 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
October 11 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell
October 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
October 14 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
October 15 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
October 19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
October 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
October 22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
October 27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
November 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
November 5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
November 7 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
November 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre