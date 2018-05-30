Troye Sivan Announces North American 'Bloom' Tour

Following the release of his sophomore album Bloom on August 31st, Troye Sivan will begin a headlining North American tour. Kim Petras will open for the entire trek, with Leland and Charlie Hanson joining for select dates.

Sivan's tour kicks off September 21st in Irving, Texas and runs until November 8th in Vancouver. His last headlining tour was in 2016 for the Suburbia Tour, which featured Dua Lipa as his opening act.

Ahead of the tour, Sivan has two live dates this summer. He will appear at Pittsburgh Pride on June 8th as well as at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium for Show of the Summer. He recently performed his single "My, My, My!" with Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl. Earlier this year, Sivan made his Saturday Night Live debut alongside host Jessica Chastain to perform the aforementioned Bloom single and ballad "The Good Side."

Troye Sivan Tour Dates



September 21 - Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 23 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

September 24 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

September 26 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

September 28 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

September 29 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

October 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

October 2 - Charlotte, NC Charlotte @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 4 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 6 - Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

October 9 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 11 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell

October 12 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

October 14 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 15 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

October 17 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 19 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 22 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 25 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

October 27 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

October 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

November 1 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

November 5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

November 7 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

November 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre