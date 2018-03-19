Trey Songz Turns Himself In Following Domestic Violence Allegation

Trey Songz surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department Monday to face a felony domestic violence charge, the New York Daily News reports. The R&B singer was accused last month of striking Andrea Buera during an NBA All-Star Weekend afterparty at his Hollywood Hills rental home.

Songz (real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson), was reportedly booked at 6 a.m. PT, the exact time he tweeted a message maintaining his innocence. "For weeks my lawyers & [management] have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me," he wrote. "I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone's personal gain." A rep for the singer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Following the alleged incident, Buera, 27, filed a police report and visited the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. On March 6th, she filed paperwork for a restraining order against the 33-year-old singer, who posted a $50,000 bond.

Buera detailed the alleged attack last week during a press conference with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. She claimed the R&B star, whom she previously dated, punched and knocked her to the floor because he was upset that she was talking to one of his friends.

"While I was on the ground, he continued punching me and he did not stop until his security pulled him off of me," Buera claimed. In her restraining order paperwork, she added, "I tried defending myself by hitting his hand off of my neck, but when I got out of the choke hold, he then started punching me in the face ... I was able to get away from him and began circling a car in the garage screaming and crying while others just watched and spread out."

Neverson has previously encountered similar allegations. In 2012, he was arrested in Miami for allegedly assaulting a woman with money outside a Queens, New York strip club. Four years later, he was arrested and charged with felony assault on a police officer and aggravated assault after a Detroit concert in which he destroyed parts of the stage; he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors, receiving 18 months probation and avoiding jail time.

Last year, a female fan sued the singer after an alleged physical encounter at a Philadelphia strip club; the woman claimed that, after she attempted to take the vocalist's picture in the parking lot, Neverson slapped her phone out of her hand into her face, breaking her glasses.