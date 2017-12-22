Travis Scott, Quavo Unveil New LP 'Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho'

Travis Scott and Migos' Quavo released their collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho on Thursday. While it was originally teased to be released at midnight, the album was unveiled earlier in the evening.

Prior to its release, Travis Scott revealed the artwork for the album, which was drawn by renowned Welsh illustrator Ralph Steadman, the artist known for illustrating Hunter S. Thompson's work, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Travis Scott also unveiled the album's 13-track set list prior to its release. The LP has two featured guests. It includes collaborations from Quavo's fellow Migos members Offset and Takeoff on "Dubai Shit" and "Eye 2 Eye," respectively.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho follows Travis Scott's 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and Migos' Culture, which was released early this year.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho Track List

1. "Modern Slavery"

2. "Black & Chinese"

3. "Eye 2 Eye" featuring Takeoff

4. "Motorcycle Patches"

5. "Huncho Jack"

6. "Saint"

7. "Go"

8. "Dubai Shit" featuring Offset

9. "Saint Laurent Mask"

10. "Moon Rock"

11. "How U Feel"

12. "Where U From"

13. "Best Man"