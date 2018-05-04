Hear Travis Scott's New Song 'Watch' featuring Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert

Travis Scott has unveiled new song "Watch" featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper teased the new single on Thursday via Twitter. He revealed the track's artwork, which depicts contrasting imagery that includes a rollercoaster ride, a skull with fire-tipped eye sockets, flowers and a gem-encrusted watch.

The track opens with an amusement park clip of a child at Astroworld, and a whimsical, woozy musical vibe follows that befits that theme. "Look at your Roley/ Look at my Roley/ That's a small face/ This a big face," the auto-tuned hook repeats.

The rapper has been working on his next album, AstroWorld, which he named after a defunct amusement park he used to go to in Texas. "It had a Dungeon Drop, Greezed Lightnin', Superman," he told Rolling Stone while he was on tour with Kendrick Lamar last fall. "It was a way of life – fantasies, imagination."

He also said was working on some of the album's material while he was on the trek. "Just chillin', recording," he told Rolling Stone about how he was spending some of his time on tour. "Formulating a story, the picture I'm trying to paint. It's fun making music on the road – I got a whole studio bus."

Last month, the rapper appeared on Rae Sremmurd's single, "CLOSE," which is on the duo's triple album SR3MM that was also released on Thursday at midnight. In December, he teamed with Migos' Quavo to release their collaborative album, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho.