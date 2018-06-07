Tove Lo, Charli XCX, Icona Pop Teach Oral Sex in 'Bitches' Remix Video

Tove Lo and her all-star crew of guest artists – Charli XCX, Icona Pop, Elliphant and Alma – instruct a bored couple on the art of oral sex in their hilarious video for Lo's new "Bitches" remix.

Lucia Aniello (Broad City) directed the wild clip, which opens with Paul W. Downs (Broad City) and Jessy Hodges entering a normal-looking office, where the singers gaze out from behind a one-way mirror. Lo, the leader, holds a clipboard and breaks down the customers' specs: "They've been together four years, and she made the appointment. Alright, let's get to work."

From there, the musicians titillate the customers and give Downs' character the literal low-down to perfect his technique. Love places them in bondage collars; Charli XCX analyzes the man's tongue; Icona Pop forces them to pound a series of shots; Alma shows them pornography; and Elliphant offers them food as an aphrodisiac.

After the experience, Downs is anxious to head home to refine his craft. But Hodges has a different plan: "I think I'm gonna leave you and go back there."

The singers enthused about their collaboration in statements about the song and video. "When Tove asked me to be a part of this, it was so exciting," Charli XCX said. "I've collaborated with everyone on this track for a long time, whether it be doing shows together, writing or featuring, so it felt, like, super fun and easy. This is the best gang."

Icona Pop compared their on-set chemistry to "Spice Girls 2018," adding, "Tove is one of our best friends, and when she reached out it was a no brainer. Everyone on this track is so different. All are boss ladies in our own way."

Love's original version of "Bitches" appeared on the Swedish electro-pop singer's third LP, Blue Lips, which Rolling Stone named one of the year's 20 Best Pop Albums.