Toto Plan Career-Spanning Limited Edition Box Set 'All In'

Toto will rerelease and remaster the majority of their catalog for the limited edition box set All In, a massive 13-CD, 17-LP collection that includes two discs of unreleased material.

All In, available to preorder now through April 10th ahead of its fall release, will include the band's first 10 studio albums – Toto, Hydra, Turn Back, Toto IV, Isolation, Fahrenheit, The Seventh One, Kingdom Of Desire, Tambu and Mindfields – and the 1998 odds-and-ends collection Toto XX, with all of them albums "personally remastered" by Toto along with Elliot Scheiner.

The box set will also featured the previously unreleased Live In Tokyo EP – a collection of tracks from the "Africa" group's 1980 tour and another new compilation titled Old Is New, a 10-track collection featuring seven unreleased songs as well as "Spanish Sea," "Alone" and "Struck By Lighting," the three exclusive songs from Toto's recently released greatest hits collection 40 Trips Around the Sun.

All In also boasts a Blu-ray featuring the 1990 concert film Live in Paris and Toto IV in 5.1 surround sound. Each of the limited edition box sets, which won't be available in stores, also includes an 80-page hardcover book and an 8" x 8" certificate of authenticity signed by band members.

A CD-only version of All In will be released later in 2018.