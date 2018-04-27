Toots and the Maytals Announce Summer Tour

Reggae stalwarts Toots and the Maytals will crisscross the U.S. this summer, playing a series of shows on the West Coast and the northeast. The tour begins April 28th in San Bernadino, California and wraps up August 24th in Arlington, Virginia. In between, the band stops at several festivals, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Finger Lakes Grassroots Fest and LOCKN.'



In a statement, Toots and the Maytals said they have also recorded more than two albums' worth of new material, some of which they hope to release soon. The group's last LP, Unplugged on Strawberry Hill, came out in 2012.



Toots and the Maytals were a popular and prolific recording act in the second half of the 1960s and 1970s, releasing more than a dozen albums and helping to spread reggae around the world. They were nominated three times in the Grammys' Best Reggae Album category before winning the award on their fourth try, in 2004.

That album, True Love, showed the astonishing breadth of Toots and the Maytal's fan club, featuring contributions from the worlds of country (Willie Nelson), rock (Keith Richards), funk (Bootsy Collins), and hip-hop (the Roots) along with younger Jamaican acts like Shaggy.

"People always support me," lead singer Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert told Interview in 2012. "If they come to see my show, they never forget me."

Toots and the Maytals Tour Dates



April 28 - Kaya Fest @ San Bernardino, CA

April 29 - The Marquee @ Tempe, AZ

May 1 - Strauss Square at AT&T Performing Arts Center @ Dallas, TX

May 2 - Tobin Center for Performing Arts @ San Antonio, TX

May 3 - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @ New Orleans, LA

May 5 - SunFest @ West Palm Beach, FL

July 6 - Fremont Theatre @ San Luis Obispo, CA

July 8 - Harrahs SoCal @ Valley Center, CA

July 11 - The Fillmore @ San Francisco, CA

July 12 - Music in the Park @ San Jose, CA

July 13 - SOMO Village @ Rohnert Park, CA

July 14 - Reggae on the Mountain @ Topanga, CA

July 18 - At The Plaza Concert Series @ Albany, NY

July 19 - Finger Lakes Grassroots Fest @ Trumansburg, NY

July 20 - Capitol Theater @ Port Chester, NY

August 1 - Higher Ground – South Burlington, VT

August 3 - Aura @ Portland, ME

August 4 - Brooklyn Bowl @ Brooklyn, NY

August 5 - Hartwood Acres Amphitheatre @ Pittsburgh, PA

August 8 - Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

August 10 - Danforth @ Toronto, ON

August 11 - Corona Theatre @ Montreal, QC

August 13 - Martha's Vineyard Concert Series @ Martha's Vineyard, MA

August 14 - The Chicken Box @ Nantucket, MA

August 15 - The Chicken Box @ Nantucket, MA

August 17 - Ocean Mist @ Kingstown, RI

August 18 - Reggae In The Park @ Philadelphia, PA

August 19 - DC World Reggae Festival @ Washington, DC

August 22 - College Street Music Hall @ New Haven, CT

August 23 - Paramount @ Huntington, NY

August 24 - LOCKN' @ Arrington, VA