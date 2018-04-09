Tool Members to Host Intimate Creative Discussions at Music Clinics

Tool members Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass) and Adam Jones (guitar) will walk fans through the writing, recording and performing processes during a series music clinics next month.
The trio will six host discussions, wherein they will mingle with fans and display unique memorabilia. The traveling event kicks off May 11th in Saint Paul, Minnesota and concludes the 19th in Cleveland, Ohio. Each ticket holder will receive commemorative merchandise exclusive to clinic attendees.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 13th at 10 a.m. local time. A limited number of tickets have been allotted for Tool Army members, available Wednesday, April 11th at 1 p.m. ET via the band's website store.
Meanwhile, after years of speculation, rumors and false starts, the prog-metal quartet officially began recording their upcoming fifth LP – easily the most widely anticipated album in the genre's history. In a March Facebook post, Tool's webmaster confirmed that the band had "moved into a major studio" with producer Joe Barresi and were planning to start by recording Carey's drum tracks.
Rolling Stone recently rounded up Everything We Know about the release, which appears on our list of the year's 54 Most Anticipated Records.
Tool Music Clinics
May 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center
May 14 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
May 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 16 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion
May 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre