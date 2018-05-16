Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt engages in a bathroom fistfight, jumps out of a massive building and narrowly avoids motorcycle explosions and helicopter disasters in the latest trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Related 50 Most Anticipated Movies of 2018 From a solo Black Panther to a young Han Solo, Spielberg going retro to Barry Jenkins doing James Baldwin – the films we can't wait to see this year

The adrenalized clip opens with a previously teased scene in which imprisoned villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) warns Hunt, "There cannot be peace without first a great suffering, and the greater the suffering, the greater the peace. The end you've always feared is coming. It's coming, and the blood will be on your hands."

The rest of the teaser plays out like one massive action sequence montage while also teasing Cruise's co-stars Simon Pegg, Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. A previous trailer showcased more of Hunt's death-defying stunts, including a near head-on collision with a truck.

Christopher McQuarrie – who previously helmed 2015's Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation – directed the franchise's sixth installment, which hits theaters July 27th.