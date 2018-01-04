Titus Andronicus released a sprawling new track titled "Number One (In New York)" on Thursday. The song is the lead single from A Productive Cough, their new album due out March 2nd.

"Number One (In New York)" is an insistent piano ballad that unfurls over ten minutes. The band establishes the dominant keyboard motif early and barely changes it throughout the entire song. Gradually, the rest of the group joins in, layering stabs of guitar, swelling layers of strings and surges of percussion.

In the song's video, the band assembles in a barn-like studio to cut "Number One (In New York)." An engineer tunes the piano and sets up microphones to capture the sound of the drums. Lead singer Patrick Stickles begins singing. His delivery starts smooth, but becomes more incensed. Soon, he's roaring through dense, twisting lines: "Repent and pretend every entrance is open to tenants with references/ Declare myself president of the emptiness, say I'm Rembrandt of dancing on the precipice."

Expect more songs with slow tempos on A Productive Cough. "Titus Andronicus records have always had their fair share of ballads," Stickles noted in a statement. "But they were always buried. Now, they are the cornerstones."

Following the release of A Productive Cough, the band's first studio LP since 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy, Titus Andronicus will tour the U.S. and Canada. The tour opens March 7th in Kingston, NY and wraps up five weeks later in Brooklyn.

A Productive Cough Track List

1. "Number One (In New York)"

2. "Real Talk"

3. "Above the Bodega (Local Business)"

4. "Crass Tattoo"

5. "(I'm) Like a Rolling Stone"

6. "Home Alone"

7. "Mass Transit Madness (Goin’ Loco)"

Titus Andronicus Tour Dates:

March 7 - Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

March 8 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

March 9 - Providence, RI @ AS220

March 10 - Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

March 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz

March 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Great Hall

March 14 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

March 16 - Madison, WI @ The Frequency

March 17 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

March 18 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

March 19 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

March 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 22 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

March 23 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

March 24 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

March 27 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

March 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

March 29 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

March 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

April 2 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

April 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

April 6 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Ridglea Room

April 7 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

April 8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

April 10 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

April 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

April 12 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

April 13 - Washington, DC @ Rock and Roll Hotel

April 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ UArts Black Box

April 15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr Ballroom