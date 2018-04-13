See Tinashe's Sexy 'No Drama' Performance With Migos' Offset on 'Fallon'

Tinashe gave a scintillating performance of her new single "No Drama" on Thursday's Tonight Show, with Migos rapper Offset onstage for his guest verse.

The R&B singer opened with a dizzying display of choreography. She and her backup dancers used black raincoats and white umbrellas for a series of eye-popping visual effects. But she switched toward musical showmanship at the song's climax, with her live drummer and guitarist trading off on blazing, fusion-y solos.

Tinashe released "No Drama" in January as the lead single from her third solo LP, Joyride. The album also includes "Faded Love" (featuring Future) and "Me So Bad" (with French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign).

The long-delayed Joyride arrived two years after her debut record, Nightride, but Tinashe sees the two projects as sides of the same coin. "I see them as two things that are equally the same," she told Rolling Stone in 2016. "I think you can be a combination of things, and that's what makes people human and complex. They are equally me. I don't like to be limited to one particular thing so I want to represent that duality and that sense of boundlessness in my art."

