T.I. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Simple Assault

T.I. was arrested on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident that occurred at the rapper's gated community near Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, T.I. (real name Clifford Harris Jr.) attempted to enter the gated community at 4 a.m., but the security guard on shift refused to allow him in because the rapper did not have his key on him. Harris then called a friend who met him at the guard station, where an argument with the guard ensued.

“Don’t you know who I am?” Harris asked the guard, according to the police report (via WSB-TV).

TMZ reports that Harris was ultimately granted access to the gated community, but returned to the guard station on foot shortly after. At that point, police were called and the rapper was booked on the three misdemeanor charges, while the unnamed friend was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Harris was released on $2,250 bail at 8 a.m. He did not appear before a judge.

"Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community - where his wife 'Tiny' and his family reside," Harris' attorney Steve Sadow said in a statement. "The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with 'Tiny' by phone and 'Tiny' confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification.

"Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police," Sadow continued. "When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip."

