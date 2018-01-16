Thirty Seconds to Mars Announce Fourth 'Camp Mars' Festival

Thirty Seconds to Mars will host their fourth annual Camp Mars music festival August 11th through 13th in Malibu, California.

At Camp Mars, fans can relive their favorite summer camp activities with the chance to interact with the Jared Leto-led rock outfit. Camp Mars activities include hiking, yoga, art installations, meditation, games and, of course, music.

Camp Mars ticket packages will be available to purchase January 22nd via the festival's website. A complete list of activities is also available to peruse.

In 2016, Thirty Seconds to Mars released a concert film documenting the first Camp Mars festival in 2015. Leto directed the documentary, which included footage from two nights of performances during the three-day event.

Thirty Seconds to Mars are expected to release a new album this year. The as-yet-untitled LP marks the group's fifth and follows 2013's Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams. The group released their latest single, "Walk on Water," last August.