The Who Prep 'Live at the Fillmore East 1968' Album

The Who will commemorate the 50th anniversary of a two-night stint at Bill Graham's famous New York venue with the double CD Live at the Fillmore East 1968, due out April 20th.

The album includes a previously unreleased cover of Eddie Cochran's "C'Mon Everybody" and a rare version of "Fortune Teller," which was penned by the New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint. The band also plays extended versions of "Relax" and "A Quick One," which came out months before the April shows on The Who Sell Out. The second CD of Live at the Fillmore East 1968 is entirely devoted to a 33-minute rendition of the Who's classic "My Generation," which culminates in "guitar-smashing and drum demolishment."

The Who performed at the Fillmore East on April 5th and April 6th of 1968, marking the first English rock act to headline the newly christened venue, formerly the Village Theatre. They were originally scheduled to play two sets each night, but due to concerns about unrest following Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination in Memphis on April 4th, the Who combined two sets into one. Manager Kit Lambert recorded the shows, hoping to release them as a live album. The plan was abandoned when Lambert discovered that his equipment had failed to capture the whole first night.

The second night's concert will makes up Live at the Fillmore East 1968. The sound was restored by the Who's longtime sound engineer, Bob Pridden, using the original four-track tapes. The album will be available as a double CD or a triple LP.

The Who Live at the Fillmore East 1968 Track List

Disc One:

1. "Summertime Blues"

2. "Fortune Teller"

3. "Tattoo"

4. "Little Billy"

5. "I Can’t Explain"

6. "Happy Jack"

7. "Relax"

8. "I'm A Boy"

9. "A Quick One"

10. "My Way"

11. "C'mon Everybody"

12. "Shakin' All Over"

13. "Boris The Spider"

Disc Two:

1. "My Generation"