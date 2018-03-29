The Weeknd to Release New Album 'My Dear Melancholy' Tonight

The Weeknd will release his new album, My Dear Melancholy, tonight, Rolling Stone has confirmed.



Related 54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018 New music from Justin Timberlake, Jack White and Cardi B, and other records we can't wait to hear

The Weeknd began teasing the record on Instagram Wednesday, posting a screenshot of a text conversation with message, "should we drop Friday? I'm indifferent to be honest." On Thursday, the R&B star shared the ostensible album artwork for My Dear Melancholy with the caption, "tonight."

tonight A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Mar 29, 2018 at 9:42am PDT

As Forbes notes, the Weeknd's social media posts were backed up by a billboard that appeared in London with the message, "New Album from The Weeknd. Available Now."

My Dear Melancholy follows the Weeknd's 2016 record, Starboy. That LP debuted at Number One and charted two Top 10 hits, the title-track and "I Feel it Coming," both of which featured Daft Punk. In January, Starboy won the Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.



Since the release of Starboy, the Weeknd has collaborated with an array of artists including Lana Del Rey, Future, French Montana, Gucci Mane, Nav and Lil Uzi Vert. In February, the singer partnered with Kendrick Lamar for a new song, "Pray for Me," off the Black Panther soundtrack.



The Weeknd will perform at a handful of major festivals this summer, with sets scheduled at Coachella, Panorama and Lollapalooza.