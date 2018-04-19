The Weeknd Reveals Art From Upcoming 'Starboy' Comic Book

Marvel Comics

The Weeknd unveiled the cover and several pages from his upcoming Marvel comic book, The Weeknd Presents: Starboy. The issue is set to arrive June 13th.



Based on the Weeknd's 2016 album of the same name, Starboy tells the story of the titular hero facing off against the cannibal criminal mastermind, Jack "The Chef" Smiley, who's been terrorizing the city of Alphatron. The excerpts from the comic feature Starboy brooding in a night club, meeting with a scientist in his lab and appearing at a press conference in front of the citizens of Alphatron.

The Weeknd co-wrote Starboy with La Mar Taylor and Christos Gage, while Eric Nguyen and Guru-eFX handled the art.

At the beginning of April, the Weeknd surprise-released his latest musical project, the six-track record, My Dear Melancholy. He's set to perform at a handful of major festivals this summer, including a headlining set at the second weekend of Coachella, and stints at Panorama and Lollapalooza.