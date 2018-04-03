The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and Florence and the Machine will lead the 2018 Outside Lands Festival, which will take place at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on August 10th to 12th.

Related Outside Lands 2017: 10 Best Things We Saw The 10th anniversary edition of the San Francisco music festival was full of surprises

Future, Beck, Carly Rae Jepsen, N.E.R.D., Bon Iver, Father John Misty, James Blake, Chvrches, Jamie xx, Portugal. The Man and Huey Lewis & The News will also take part in this year's Outside Lands festival, which had been teasing its lineup on Twitter.

Outside Lands' diverse lineup spans myriad genres, from EDM (Odesza, DJ Snake, Big Gigantic) to hip-hop (SOB X RBE, the Internet, Smokepurpp) to country (Tyler Childers, Margo Price) to emerging artists like Lauv, Daniel Caesar, Lucy Dacus and Rex Orange County.

Two weeks before Outside Lands, both the Weeknd and Jackson will serve as headliners at New York's Panorama, while Jackson and Florence and the Machine are both booked for Los Angeles' FYF Fest. The Weeknd has also secured headlining slots at Coachella on April 13th and 20th.

Check out the current list of Outside Lands performers below. Tickets are available now at the festival's site.