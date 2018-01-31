The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, the Killers Lead Panorama 2018 Lineup

The Weeknd, Janet Jackson and the Killers will headline the 2018 Panorama Music Festival, which takes place Friday, July 27th through Sunday, July 29th at Randall's Island Park in New York City. Migos, Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, Dua Lipa, SZA, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, St. Vincent, the XX, Odesza, David Byrne, Fleet Foxes, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Japanese Breakfast, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Kimbie, Chicano Batman and Robert DeLong will also perform at the third-annual event, among others.

This year's fest will introduce new two-day General Admission and VIP passes in addition to the standard three-day and single-day passes, all of which will be available to purchase at limited-time pricing from Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. ET through Saturday, February 3rd at 11:59 p.m. ET. Regular pricing will start Sunday, February 4th at midnight ET. American Express Card Members can access a pre-sale the for limited-time pass pricing from Thursday, February 1st at 10 a.m. ET through Friday, February 2nd at 10 a.m. ET.

Panorama 2018 will also feature all-new art installations, THE LAB, which Rolling Stone described last year as "the most elaborate concert-business plunge into VR to date." The festival schedule also includes The Point, a three-day dance music event featuring DJs from house, techno, electro, footwork and other electronic sub-genres on a custom-built outdoor club.

Last year's Panorama featured major acts like Nine Inch Nails, Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, MGMT, Spoon, Alt-J, Solange, Justice, Nick Murphy and Future Islands.