The Voice contestants performed covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Kings of Leon and Harry Styles in a fierce round of sing-offs.

Brynn Cartelli and Dylan Hartigan, who were members of Kelly Clarkson's team, performed a brazen cover of Taylor Swift's "… Ready For It?" The house band turned the original track's industrial snarl into a guitar-heavy romp. Cartelli sang with raspy gravity one moment and lithe grace the next, while Hartigan emphasized his falsetto.

In contrast to the headstrong rush of "… Ready For It?", Christiana Danielle and Shana Halligan – from Alicia Keys' team – performed Kings of Leon's somber ballad "Use Somebody." At times they were singing almost a capella, moving from near-whispering on the melancholy verses to full-throated belting during the lofty hooks.

D.R. King and Jackie Foster (also Clarkson's team) decided to take the ballad route as well, revisiting Harry Styles' recent hit "Sign of the Times." Both King and Foster are technically impressive singers in their own right, and they formed the strongest team, stacking imposing harmonies as a drummer interjected furious fills in the background. After they wrapped up, Alicia Keys declared the performance her "favorite battle."

Cartelli, Danielle and King all moved on to the next round. Coaches on The Voice have the option to steal a losing singer for their own team. Blake Shelton stole Hartigan and Adam Levine stole Foster, so both will also advance.