Rising pop star Julia Michaels performed a smoky medley of her songs "Issues" and "Jump" with the newly-minted winner of The Voice, Brynn Cartelli, during the Season 14 finale.

The singers opened with the dramatic pop ballad "Issues," trading vocals over a bed of strings. Michaels sang in her highest high-octaves down to a breathy whisper, a dramatic foil to Cartelli's supple, round tone. The mood onstage shifted to modern R&B on "Jump," with the singers strutting as hard as they harmonized.

With her Voice victory under first-time coach Kelly Clarkson, Cartelli became the singing competition's youngest champion to date. The Massachusetts high school student, who was 14 at the time of her casting, turned 15 in April.

The finale episode featured several other major contestant-star duets. Ryan Adams joined runner-up Britton Buchanan for "To Be Without You"; country artist Kane Brown teamed with Spensha Baker for "What Ifs"; and Jennifer Hudson covered Queen Latifah's "I Know Where I've Been" alongside Kyla Jade. The episode also included performances from Alicia Keys and James Bay, Jason Aldean and Florence and the Machine.