'The Voice': Watch Florence and the Machine's Roaring Finale Performance

Florence and the Machine performed their new song "Hunger" on the season finale of The Voice Tuesday night.

Singer Florence Welch was an apt addition to the series. The performance showcased her unique vocal abilities as she ran and spun around the stage barefoot, delivering the first single from their new album, High as Hope. The LP is the band's first LP since 2015's How Big, How Beautiful, How Blue. The Voice judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson all had a front row seat to the riveting performance.

Earlier in the week, Florence and the Machine brought "Hunger" to another NBC property, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

High as Hope, due out June 29th, features guest appearances by Jamie xx, Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso and Kelsey Lu. In addition to "Hunger," Florence and the Machine also previewed their new album with "Sky Full of Song," a High as Hope track that debuted on 7" as a Record Store Day exclusive.