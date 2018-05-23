Voice coach Alicia Keys surprised James Bay onstage to perform a revamped version of his hopeful new single, "Us," during the Season 14 finale on Tuesday.

The British singer-songwriter played electric guitar with Keys accompanying on piano. The singers traded lead vocals during the verses and harmonized on the choruses, their voices intertwined over a gospel-style organ and kick drum. Toward the end of the performance, Keys stood up from the piano and faced Bay for a dramatic stare-down close.

Keys is a new studio version of Bay's song, which was released after the performance and is currently available on Spotify, iTunes and other digital retailers.

Bay's original version of the ballad appears on his recently released second studio album, Electric Light, and he promoted the single in a somber video that reflects on the power of inclusivity. "Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me," Bay said in a statement accompanying the clip.

The singer will promote Electric Light on a tour commencing May 27th. His North American leg launches September 13th in Atlanta.