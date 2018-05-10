The Rolling Stones Tease 1999 Concert DVD With 'Start Me Up'

The Rolling Stones document their No Security U.S. tour with the latest installment of their "From the Vault" concert series. The San Jose 1999 set is out June 13th via Eagle Rock Entertainment on DVD, Blu-Ray, DVD/2-CD, 3-LP and digital formats.

The band previewed the release with a brief trailer featuring snippets of "Start Me Up" and "Tumbling Dice." The full set list spans the group's mid-Sixties hits through their 21st (and then most recent) LP, 1997's Bridges to Babylon, along with rarely performed tracks "Some Girls" and "Saint of Me."

No Security, a continuation of their Bridges to Babylon tour, featured more intimate venues and a stripped-down stage set-up with fewer visual effects.

Previous installments of the band's "From the Vault" series include shows from 1971, 1975, 1981, 1982, 1990 and 2015.

The Rolling Stones recently recruited Florence and the Machine, Liam Gallagher, the Vaccines, Richard Ashcroft, Elbow and James Bay to serve as openers for their upcoming U.K. summer tour. The No Filter trek launches May 17th in Dublin and also features shows in Germany, France, the Czech Republic and Poland.



The Rolling Stones – From the Vault: No Security - San Jose 1999 Track List



1. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

2. "Bitch"

3. "You Got Me Rocking"

4. "Respectable"

5. "Honky Tonk Woman"

6. "I Got the Blues"

7. "Saint of Me"

8. "Some Girls"

9. "Paint It Black"

10. "You Got the Silver"

11. "Before They Make Me Run"

12. "Out of Control"

13. "Route 66"

14. "Get Off of My Cloud"

15. "Midnight Rambler"

16. "Tumbling Dice"

17. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)"

18. "Start Me Up"

19. "Brown Sugar"

20. "Sympathy for The Devil"