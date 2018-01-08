The National Enlist Father John Misty, Feist for Homecoming Festival

The National recruited Father John Misty, Feist, Future Islands, the Breeders and Lord Huron for their inaugural Homecoming festival, scheduled for Saturday, April 28th and Sunday, the 29th in the band's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, Alvvays and Big Thief will also perform at the two-night event, set in Smale Park on the Ohio River waterfront.

The National, who curated the lineup, will headline both nights of the fest with two completely different sets. Additional acts, along with additional details about the festival, will be announced soon. Tickets are currently on sale at the Homecoming website.

Homecoming is presented in conjunction with the the MusicNOW festival, which National guitarist Bryce Dessner founded in 2006. The eclectic event's 13th installment – scheduled for April 27th through the 29th at venues throughout Cincinnati – features Mouse on Mars, classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird (featuring Bonnie "Prince" Billy and Bryce and Aaron Dessner), electronic artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Kristin Anna Valtýsdóttir (former member of Icelandic experimental pop band Múm) and former Westminster Abbey organist James McVinnie (performing the work of Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, Meredith Monk, Bryce Dessner and more).

MusicNOW will also feature two video installations from artist and National collaborator Ragnar Kjartansson and Cincinnati Ballet performances based on Bryce Dessner's "Murder Ballads" (with music from Eighth Blackbird and choreography from Justin Peck of the New York City Ballet). The event's full lineup and program will be revealed in early February. Homecoming pass holders and VIPs will have access to a special pre-sale, along with discounts and free admission to select MusicNOW programs.