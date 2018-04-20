The Killers Detail Career-Spanning Vinyl Box Set

The Killers will release a comprehensive box set, The Killers Career Vinyl Box, on June 15th via Island/UMe.

The package includes all of the alt-rock band's five studio albums – 2004's Hot Fuss, 2006's Sam's Town, 2008's Day & Age, 2012's Battle Born and 2017's Wonderful Wonderful – along with the 2007 rarities and B-sides record, Sawdust, and the first vinyl pressing of the 2009 double-album Live From the Royal Albert Hall, on 180-gram vinyl.

The rock quartet is currently promoting Wonderful Wonderful on a massive world tour. The trek, which stretches through September, continues April 20th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony last week, inducting the Cars and performing Tom Petty's "American Girl" in honor of the late singer. Flowers called the event "a hell of a night," sharing his respect for Petty's creative evolution.

"People don't realize how New Wave Tom Petty was," he said. "You don't associate him with that movement at all, but a lot of those videos, and even some of the sentiments in the songs and the way that they're presented were very New Wave. And then he obviously evolved, which, he was so great at that."