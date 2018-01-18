Decemberists Preview 'I'll Be Your Girl' LP With New 'Severed' Video

The Decemberists have announced their new album, I'll Be Your Girl. The follow-up to 2015's What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World, their eighth studio LP will be released on March 16th via Capitol.

Related 54 Most Anticipated Albums of 2018 New music from Justin Timberlake, Jack White and Cardi B, and other records we can't wait to hear

Having been together for 17 years, Colin Meloy said that the group aimed to get out of its "comfort zone" when approaching the new album, which included working with a new producer (John Congleton) and exploring new sounds. "On the last record there were moments when I thought I was making familiar choices," Meloy said in a statement. "I tried to be mindful in the songwriting process of challenging myself and being a little more critical. The idea was, how can we be make unfamiliar choices, turn off the light a little and grope around in the dark a little bit?"

While working on the new material, the Decemberists discussed musical references, such as Roxy Music and early glam, and Meloy described the songs as conveying a mood that reflects the times: "exuberant nihilism, an apocalyptic dance party was what we envisioned," Meloy said.

Those influences can be heard on their synth-tipped new song, "Severed." On the moody track, the unrelenting synth line serves as an undercurrent for Meloy's foreboding lyrics. "I alone am the answer/ I alone will make wrongs right," he sings. "But in order to root out the cancer/ It's got to be kept from the sunlight." The accompanying Morgan Gruer-directed video features the band traversing a bleak, animated world. An animated Trump with devil-styled horns makes appearances and the bandmates are seen in black and white.

The Decemberists will embark on a tour following I'll Be Your Girl's release, which kicks off in Pomona, CA at Fox Theater on March 22nd.

I'll Be Your Girl Track List

1. "Once in My Life"

2. "Cutting Stone"

3. "Severed"

4. "Starwatcher"

5. "Tripping Along"

6. "Your Ghost"

7. "Everything is Awful"

8. "Sucker's Prayer"

9. "We All Die Young"

10. "Rusalka, Rusalka / The Wild Rushes"

11. "I'll Be Your Girl"

The Decemberists Tour Dates

March 22 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

March 23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

March 24 – Tempe AZ @ Innings Festival

April 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

April 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

April 10 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

April 13-14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

April 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

April 16 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

April 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 19 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

April 20 – Richmond, VA @ The National

April 21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 23 – Geneva, NY @ Smith Opera House

April 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

April 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

May 22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 25 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

May 26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

May 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

May 28 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

May 30 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

May 31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

June 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

June 5 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

June 9 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green Street Music Hall

June 10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

June 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

June 15 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

June 21 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

June 22-23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

August 4-5 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers' Rest

