After a touching induction speech by the Killers' Brandon Flowers, the members of the Cars ascended the stage in Cleveland to accept their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The band's inclusion in the institution has been a long time coming, as they were first eligible for the 2004 ceremony. They were also nominated and passed over two times in a row in consecutive years before Rock Hall voters picked vocalist-guitarist Ric Ocasek, guitarist Elliot Easton, keyboardist Greg Hawkes, drummer David Robinson and the group's late bassist, Benjamin Orr, for inclusion.

"Any time you get an award for something, whether its a bowling trophy or whatever, you feel a little special from it, I suppose," Ocasek told Rolling Stone last year of the honor. "It's certainly a wonderful feeling to be accepted by peers and you see the people that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who gets inducted, it's a positive feeling that you get."

Each of the surviving members used their time at the podium to reflect on the long road it took for them to get to this place. Here's what they all had to say.

Elliot Easton: Thank you, Brandon, for your lovely words. Hi everyone, my name is Elliot Easton and I am very proud to say that I play guitar in the Cars. Thank you to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters for bestowing this honor upon us. It's a thrill to be here and to join all the incredible artists who have already been inducted. I'm blessed to be in a band that has in some way made a contribution to music and this is quite the acknowledgement of that tonight.





Quick story just so you know how deeply this thing goes. In 1956, I was three years old and I saw Elvis on TV. I immediately got a groom and glass of water and asked my mom to comb my hair in a spit curl just like Elvis'. Then I grabbed my Mickey Mouse guitar and I checked myself out in the mirror, trying to look as much of a rock and roller as a three year old could. So, from that moment to lead to this one tonight has been a long, crazy, twisted river, and I wouldn't change a moment of it. How lucky I am to have realized and to live my childhood dreams. In a way there's still sort of a dream-like quality to all of this.

Just a few words to thank some of the people who have helped us so much long the way. First, I would like to thank Jeff Kramer and the rest of OK management, Danny, Cindy, Brian, you've all done such a great job with the band and have made it possible to do more than I could have every imagined. Thanks, Jeff, for always steering the ship in the right direction.

Thanks must go to Joe Smith and Elektra Records for believing in us and giving us a chance to make a record in the first place and get the whole ball roller. And much later thank you to Rhino Records for doing such a great job with our reissues and deluxe edition of our albums. I still call them albums.

Thank you to our producers, Roy Thomas Baker for doing such a great job of capturing what we do in the best possible light, enhancing the music and making it sound great on the radio. It sounds great on stereo too.

In the very early days of the band, we had an angel in the form of a lady named Maxanne Sartori, a top DJ at WBCN in Boston for city's rock station. And Maxanne did an amazing thing. She began to play our demo tape in heavy rotation alongside all the famous records of the day. It actually started being recorded in radio tip sheets that gathered with all the rest of them, so it would say something like the Cars "Just What I Needed" and then the column where the label would normally be, it said "tape." So, that really got the attention of the A&R staffs and labels and the representatives and major labels starting flying out to Boston from New York to check out this band the Cars whose demo tape got so much air play that it was actually being recorded on the national level. Maxanne did it, and we will forever be indebted to her for her incredible support in getting this thing going.

Thanks must go to our crew who were there with us from the beginning and stayed until the end. Some are no longer with us, but the rest will be there whenever we need something right up until present day. Keep going, keep going.

Ric, Ben, and Greg, my fellow bandmates. Greg did so much to help define the band's distinctive sound always helped foster a sort of workshop atmosphere in the studio who I had such a great creative time with bouncing ideas off each other, melodic lines, hooks, arrangements, and all the rest of the process whereby a great song is made into a great record. Everyone in the band worked on all of that stuff and everyone's ideas were always taken into consideration. David, whose rock solid drumming always provided the foundation for all that followed and for his first contributions to the band's image, naming the band, creating our logo, and art directing all of our iconic album covers, working tirelessly with the label's art department making sure that they always looked great.



And we all know one thing for sure, it all begins with a great song. Without that, none of this would exist. The music business, radio, the whole thing, all of it. Without a great song, there is nothing. And in Ric Ocasek we had an incredible songwriter. Those songs gave the band such a wonderful platform and framework for the rest of us to be creative and do the best work of our lives and they still sound great today.

Finally, Benjamin, who is sadly no longer with us, but whose incredible voice, solid bass playing, and good humor was such a huge part of the band's success. Cleveland was Ben's home town, and I know whenever he is, he's so proud of this special occasion and even more so that we're here of all places.

So, how I feel to have spent many years in this business of ours as a Senior VP at A&M records, my daughter, Cindy, your love, support, and patience, and putting up with the life of a musician has been more to me than I could ever express in words. I love you both to the moon and back. Finally, finally to my mom, a Juilliard-trained singer who was incredible on a level with Garland or Rosemary Clooney, but gave it up. Gave up her career to raise a family, but who gave me the gift of music and let me pass that gene onto my daughter who is an amazing singer, so you might say that music is sort of a family business. My mom was my biggest fan and shared in the joy of our success and I always felt like I was doing this for both of us. And I know that she's smiling down at me from wherever she is and is so happy and proud of me. We did it, Mom! Thank you.

Greg Hawkes: That statue's too heavy a burden for me to hold. So, in 1964, I was 11 years old and I'd been taken piano lessons for three or four years, and frankly, I was kind of getting bored with it and wanting to give them up, but one day my dad came home and said, "Well, I found tickets to go see the Beatles. But if you want to go, you've got to sign up for another year of piano lessons." Back then I thought that was a pretty good deal and I still think that's a pretty good deal. So, I kind of thank my dad for that pretty good deal. And the other side of the story is that I have to acknowledge that if it weren't for the Beatles, I don't think it ever would've occurred to me that I wanted to be in a band.

I would like to also say thanks to Roy Thomas Baker, who produced the first four Cars albums and helped define the sound of the Cars. Roy came to see us play during a snowstorm in Massachusetts with about 20 or 30 people in the audience at a high school gym and he still agreed to produce our first album. Honest guy. Thanks, Roy.

And I would also like to thank Mutt Lange for his contribution to the Heartbeat City album. If you ever worked for the Cars, I would like to say thank you. And there's a few that I just would like to mention by name: Andy Topeka, Tom Moore, Joe Resprello, Ryan, David, Julian Channon, Gene Amoroso, Steve Berkowitz, Richard Fernandez, Elliot Roberts and Lookout Management, and I would like to say thanks to Jeff Kramer and everybody at OK Management, and I would especially like to say thanks in particular for springing for the extra tables for tonight.

And I have my own personal Hall of Fame that I would like to say thanks to, my friends Mark Volman and Howard Kaylan whose history speak for themselves with the Turtles, the Mother of Invention. They were probably the closest thing to having mentors that I ever had. I would like to give a nod of appreciation to Todd Rundgren who's been one of my mentors since before I was ever in the Cars. And I would like to say thanks to Martin Mull who gave me my first professional job in the music business. And I would like to say thanks for Kraftwerk and Devo just for being so good.

I'd like to say thanks for my family for being here tonight. My wife, Elaine and I got married the same year the Cars started, so she's seen it all. My kids Ian and Andy are here tonight. I love you guys.



And I would like to say thanks to the Cars fans who are the real reason we are here. I know some of you voted for us every single day in the fan poll, not only this year, but the two previous years when we didn't get in, so thank you very much for that. And finally, I would like to give my acknowledgement to Ben Orr. How fitting that we are in Cleveland tonight? Without Ben's innate talent and his rock star good looks, it's unlikely that we would be up here tonight. Thank you very much.

David Robinson: This is a great honor. We've been together probably 42 years. Also I thank everybody on the album ... I can't believe we're in the Hall of Fame ... I can't even describe what that's like. Thank you very much!

Ric Ocasek: I just wanted to start off with a couple little known facts about The Cars. When the band first started, Ben was supposed to be the lead singer. And I'm supposed to be the good-looking guy in the band. But after a couple of gigs, I kinda got demoted to the songwriter. But obviously it's hard not to notice that Benjamin Orr is not here. He would've been elated to be here on this stage. It feels kinda strange to be up here without him. We miss him and love him dearly.



So anyways, I wanna thank the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for inducting us. We always like to be abducted. And firstly, I'd like to thank my wheel-chaired grandmother for forcing me to sing in front of her friends when I was five years old. She also had the nerve to buy me a guitar when I was about 14. And uh, I heard this song on the radio called "That'll Be The Day" by Buddy Holly and I thought "You know, I have to start playing guitar." So I had to thank her for that.

I also would like to thank my manager, Jeff Kramer, my closest and dearest friend. Lookout Management. I'd like to thank Cindy and Danny Bernard and Bryan. And I know there was a mention about Roy or Thomas Baker, I have to thank him. He was a wonderful producer. And it was a perfect storm, eccentric Roy took us to London, England and we recorded our first album in 12 days, so that was crazy. The legendary days. We had Elliot Robertson, the manager during our dormant years. I have to also thank Atlantic Records – Joe Smith back then was the guy who signed us. That was probably a thousand years ago. I'd like to thank Peter Sullivan, this guy named Burt that took care of us in the 80s ... Richard Fernandez, our road manager who's been with us for almost every tour we ever did. Always got us to where we wanted to go. David Hagelmeier who was our right-hand man. I wanted to thank ... gotta thanks Brandon Flowers for all the wonderful messages. I wanna thank Scott Shriner from Weezer, who's gonna be playing bass with us tonight. Also, Mariette watching our chips ... you know, chips are money. I wanna thank Richard Grotty. And Bob Dylan, for just writing the words they could write. But anyway, I wouldn't be standing here at all if it wasn't for Benjamin Orr, David Robinson. I think they're really the sound of The Cars.

Most importantly, I'd like to thank my loving family because they know me pretty well, but they still like me anyway. So, I lived in Cleveland for awhile. It was actually the first place I ever played music in front of people and ... it was in I think, it was about 20 blocks away, so I've only moved this far up the street. Have a good night!