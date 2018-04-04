The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' Returning to Theaters

The Beatles' Yellow Submarine will return to movie theaters across North America this summer to mark its 50th anniversary.



The film is set to start screening July 8th, though a complete list of participating theaters has yet to be announced. Tickets and screening information will be available soon on the Yellow Submarine website.



For the 50th anniversary screening, Yellow Submarine was restored in 4K digital resolution, though no automated software was used in order to preserve the original, hand-drawn artwork. Instead, the film's photochemical elements were restored by hand, frame-by-frame. The famous Yellow Submarine soundtrack and score were also remixed in 5.1 stereo surround sound at Abbey Road Studios by mix engineer Peter Cobbin.

George Dunning directed Yellow Submarine, partnering with writers Lee Minoff, Al Brodax, Jack Mendelsohn and Erich Segal, as well as an animation team led by Robert Balser and Jack Stokes. While the film featured the Beatles embarking on a psychedelic Pop-Art odyssey to save the undersea paradise of Pepperlandia, the band didn't actually voice themselves. Instead, a quartet of actors portrayed the Fab Four, and the Beatles only appeared via the soundtrack and in a live-action sequence that closed the film.

Last summer, the Beatles' Apple Corporation announced a partnership with Titan Comics to produce a comic book adaptation of Yellow Submarine. MAD Magazine editor Bill Morrison was tapped to helm the project, which is expected to arrive this year, though a release date has yet to be announced.

