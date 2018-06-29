The Band Ready 'Music From Big Pink' 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Band will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their 1968 landmark debut album Music From Big Pink with a reissue featuring a new stereo mix, alternate takes, outtakes and more.

The reissue arrives August 31st in a variety of formats, most notably a Super Deluxe CD/Blu-ray/2LP/7-inch vinyl box set with a hardbound book. All configurations will feature a new stereo mix for the album produced from the original four-track analog masters; the new mix also contains previously unreleased chatter from the studio sessions.

The Anniversary Edition also contains five alternate takes and outtakes from the Big Pink recording sessions and a previously unreleased a cappella rendition of the Band's classic "I Shall Be Released."

The box set exclusively offers a Blu-ray boasting a new 5.1 surround mix + 96kHz/24bit high resolution stereo of the album as well as a reproduction of "The Weight" 7" single from 1968. The Music From Big Pink Anniversary Edition vinyl is pressed on 180-gram black or limited edition 180-gram pink records. The hardbound book exclusive to the box set houses a new essay from Rolling Stone's David Fricke and photographs from the era.

Music From Big Pink, Number 34 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums list, was recorded at the titular salmon-colored house near Woodstock, New York; Bob Dylan, who recruited the then-Hawks to serve as his backing bamd, painted the album's iconic cover and contributed the album track "I Shall Be Released."

The group released a brief video further explaining the reissue's contents:



Music From Big Pink Anniversary Edition is available to preorder now ahead of its August 31st arrival. The album was originally released July 1st, 1968.

Music From Big Pink Anniversary Edition Track List



2018 stereo mix (included in the box set and available individually)



1. Tears Of Rage

2. To Kingdom Come

3. In A Station

4. Caledonia Mission

5. The Weight

6. We Can Talk

7. Long Black Veil

8. Chest Fever

9. Lonesome Suzie

10. This Wheel’s On Fire

11. I Shall Be Released



Bonus Tracks:



12. Yazoo Street Scandal (Outtake)

13. Tears Of Rage (Alternate Take)

14. Long Distance Operator (Outtake)

15. Lonesome Suzie (Alternate Take)

16. Key To The Highway (Outtake)

17. I Shall Be Released (A Cappella)



BLU-RAY

Tracklist above in new 5.1 surround mix + 96kHz/24bit high resolution stereo (exclusive to the box set)



"The Weight" Reproduced 1968 7-inch single (exclusive to the box set)

A. The Weight

B. I Shall Be Released