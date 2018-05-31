The 1975 Preview New Album With Thrilling 'Give Yourself a Try'

The 1975 unveiled the new song "Give Yourself a Try," which is the first offering from their upcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.
"Give Yourself a Try" is centered around a twisting guitar riff. Singer Matt Healy's serene voice provides a soft touch, but his musings on aging and identity leave a sting: "'And what would you say to your younger self?'/ Growing a beard's quite hard, and whiskey never starts to taste nice/ And you'll make a lot of money, and it's funny/ Cause you'll move somewhere sunny and get addicted to drugs/ And spend obscene amounts on fucking seeds and beans online."
The 1975 premiered "Give Yourself a Try" on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show, per Pitchfork. During the program, Healy said A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships would be released in October, while a follow-up was scheduled to arrive in May 2019.
A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships follows the 1975's 2016 album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It. Last year, the group released a live album, DH00278.