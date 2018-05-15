Tenacious D Plot First Tour in Five Years, Tease New Album

Tenacious D will embark on their first North American tour in five years this fall as they continue work on the follow-up to their 2012 album, Rize of the Fenix.

The rock-comedy duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass will kick off their eight-date run November 3rd at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn and wrap November 13th at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago. Prior to the fall tour, Tenacious D will play a lone summer show at the Montebello Rockfest in Montebello, Quebec, as well as a set at the Foo Fighters-curated Cal Jam 18 in October.

Tickets for Tenacious D's November dates go on sale May 18th at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale is set to begin May 16th. Complete information is available on the band's website.

Tenacious D teased the tour with a short video featuring some hilariously low-grade animation. In the clip, Black and Gass sit on a couch fretting over how to pay the rent. When Gass suggests the group make a new album, Black cracks, "Ugh, dude that's gonna take us like five more years — we are fucked." The short ends with the pair hitting the road instead, even launching into an impromptu rendition of the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way."