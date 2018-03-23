Taylor Swift Pledges Support for Gun Reform, March For Our Lives

Taylor Swift is supporting the March For Our Lives campaign, a series of marches organized by the survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The Reputation singer made a post on Instagram noting that she has made a donation to the campaign.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence," Swift wrote on a post before referencing a few other mass shooting incidents from the past few years. "I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform."

A rep for Swift did not immediately reply to clarification on the size of the donation.



Swift went on to specifically commend the student organizers from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the recent tragedy befell. "I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again."

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students will be in Washington D.C. on Saturday for the main march. A series of "sister marches" will occur in major cities across the United States. The marches and student-led cries for gun reform are in response to a mass shooting at the Florida high school on February 14th of this year. Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded, making it one of the deadliest school massacres in the world. There have been school walkouts leading up to the series of marches this weekend.

In a recent interview, Bill Murray compared this student-led movement to the one that aimed to end the Vietnam War. "It was the students who made all the news, and that noise started, and then the movement wouldn't stop," he told NBC News. "I think, maybe this noise that those students in Florida are making — here, today — will do something of the same nature."