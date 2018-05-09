See Taylor Swift Perform 'Shake It Off' With Camila Cabello, Charli XCX

Midway through Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour-opening gig in Glendale, Arizona, the singer welcomed her opening acts Charli XCX and Camila Cabello onstage to perform "Shake It Off."

After Swift reintroduced the singers, XCX and Cabello both took turns singing lines from the 1989 hit before accompanying Swift on the chorus and dancing alongside the singer for the remainder of the performance. "Make some noise for these incredible women," Swift said as the pair of special guests exited.

The first North American leg of Swift's massive stadium tour concludes June 2nd at Chicago's Soldier Field. After six dates in the U.K., Swift and her two openers will return to North America on June 30th for the three-month-long second leg of the Reputation Tour, which concludes October 6th in Arlington, Texas.

Charli XCX's opening set at the University of Phoenix Stadium also featured the debut of a new track reportedly titled "5 in the Morning":