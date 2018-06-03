Taylor Swift Gives Speech Celebrating LGBT Pride Month at Chicago Concert

Taylor Swift delivered a speech in support of Pride Month and the LGBTQ community Saturday during the singer's Chicago concert.

"It's very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society," Swift told the Soldier Field audience (via Billboard).

"And so this month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And this is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we've come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we still have left to go."

Swift's comments came prior to the singer performing her Reputation single "Delicate," which landed at Number One on Rob Sheffield's list of the Top 25 Songs of 2017.

"I want to send my love and respect to everybody who, in their journey in their life, hasn't felt comfortable enough to come out. And may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable to say how they feel," Swift said.

"Because when it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with, it's all just really, really delicate." She then segued into the Reputation track.

Watch fan-shot video of Swift's speech below: