Taylor Swift Extends 'Reputation' Tour With New Dates

Taylor Swift extended her upcoming Reputation tour with seven new stadium dates, adding concerts in Santa Clara, California; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts; Minneapolis and Arlington, Texas, Variety reports.
General public tickets for the new shows go on sale Wednesday, January 31st at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase advance tickets via Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift Presale; registration opens Friday, January 5th at 10 a.m. ET and continues through Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m. ET.
Members of Taylor Swift Tix, the singer's exclusive Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, will receive priority access ahead of new registrants. The program, which the singer announced in August, attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing and reselling tickets.
The tour launches May 8th in Glendale, Arizona and concludes November 9th in Auckland, New Zealand.
Swift returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 with Reputation, her sixth LP, which she issued in November. Rolling Stone ranked the album the year's third-best pop record and the seventh-best overall.
Taylor Swift Tour Dates (New Dates Bolded)
May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
May 11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
May 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High
June 1 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium
July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium
July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 11 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium
July 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
July 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
August 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
August 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
September 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium
September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
October 5 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
October 9 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium
October 26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium
November 2 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium
November 6 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba
November 9 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium
