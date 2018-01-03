Taylor Swift Extends 'Reputation' Tour With New Dates

Taylor Swift extended her upcoming Reputation tour with seven new stadium dates, adding concerts in Santa Clara, California; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts; Minneapolis and Arlington, Texas, Variety reports.



General public tickets for the new shows go on sale Wednesday, January 31st at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can purchase advance tickets via Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift Presale; registration opens Friday, January 5th at 10 a.m. ET and continues through Thursday, January 18th at 10 a.m. ET.

Members of Taylor Swift Tix, the singer's exclusive Ticketmaster Verified Fan program, will receive priority access ahead of new registrants. The program, which the singer announced in August, attempts to block scalpers and bots from purchasing and reselling tickets.

The tour launches May 8th in Glendale, Arizona and concludes November 9th in Auckland, New Zealand.

Swift returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 with Reputation, her sixth LP, which she issued in November. Rolling Stone ranked the album the year's third-best pop record and the seventh-best overall.

Taylor Swift Tour Dates (New Dates Bolded)

May 8 – Glendale, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

May 11 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 12 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

May 18 - Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

May 19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

May 22 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

May 25 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 1 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 30 – Louisville, KY @ Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium

July 7 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

July 10 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 11 – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

July 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 17 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

July 20 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 21 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 22 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

July 26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 27 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

July 28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 4 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 25 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

August 28 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

August 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

September 8 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

September 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

September 22 – New Orleans, LA @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

October 5 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

October 6 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

October 9 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

October 26 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium

November 2 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium

November 6 – Brisbane, AU @ The Gabba

November 9 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium