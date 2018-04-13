Hear Taylor Swift's Acoustic Cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

Taylor Swift reinterpreted Earth, Wind & Fire's R&B-funk classic "September" as a folky coffeehouse ballad for Spotify's Singles series. The pop star slows the brassy 1978 hit into a quiet acoustic meditation, softly crooning the nostalgic words over banjo plucks and rippling organ chords.

Swift also recorded an acoustic take on "Delicate," a track from her sixth LP, 2017's Reputation. The singer-songwriter recorded both covers at the Tracking Room in Nashville, Tennessee. A statement about the Spotify release notes that Swift selected "September" for "sentimental reasons." She also detailed "Delicate" as a "song about the vulnerability that immediately surfaces in all of us the minute we meet someone we want to like us."

"We think about everything they might've heard about us, every reason they wouldn't want us," she continued. "Every step forward toward that other person scares us, but it thrills us too. Delicate is about the balancing act of the rush and the fear and hoping it's really worth it to take that chance."

Swift is set to promote Reputation on a massive stadium tour launching May 8th in Glendale, Arizona.