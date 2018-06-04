Talib Kweli Faces Sexual Harassment Accusations From Former Protégé Res

Talib Kweli is facing accusations of sexual harassment from a former collaborator who claims that the rapper held her career "hostage" after she rejected his advances.

Related Talib Kweli Pens Incisive Essay on Free Speech, White Supremacy Piece arrives after Kweli canceled show at venue that also booked controversial Norwegian black metal band

Res, an artist who was signed to Kweli's Javotti Media and appeared on numerous Kweli tracks, made her claims against the rapper (real name Talib Kweli Greene) public this weekend in a series of tweets. Res (real name Shareese Ballard) also accused Kweli of intentionally withholding music she recorded for the label, Pitchfork reports.

"Let’s talk the truth my brother @TalibKweli tell the world how you treat women you work with shall we discuss your approach to a good work environment I have emails like you do KING," Res tweeted.

"I tried to be humble but you letting a kiss that you didn’t get @TalibKweli keep my career on hold and I dare you to say I’m not telling the truth you know Gmail Mr [Greene] wasn’t you married then I’ll wait."

Res also shared a screenshot of a 2014 email where Kweli allegedly apologized for trying to kiss her "in a pool in Puerto Rico," but the rapper denied any other wrongdoing.

Following Res' tweets, Kweli replied on Instagram with a photo of the judge's verdict in a sexual harassment claim that Res filed against Kweli; the judge dismissed all claims, Kweli wrote.

"Res is a liar. She was dropped from my label Javotti Media in 2013 for disrespecting my employees and for failing to turn in an album I invested in. I am not holding her music because she never turned any music in. At all. Ever," Kweli wrote. "In early 2014 Res started an indiegogo campaign and sent a song featuring my vocals to fans without my permission as a reward. I asked her to stop using my verse, she refused. So I sued her. Res then countersued saying that I sexually harassed her. I find her claim to be dubious in nature. Bogus." A rep for Kweli did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Following the dismissal of the sexual harassment claim, "Res has not accepted this outcome so she is using smear tactics. Recently, she fired her lawyer in the other case, the one where she profited off of my music without my permission.

"So now she is trying to use the #metoo movement to bully me into dropping my lawsuit against her. I fully and categorically deny any allegation of sexual harassment," the rapper added.

Despite Kweli's denial, Res insisted on Twitter that the rapper is in possession of 12 songs that remain unreleased. "Why are you refusing to release the music I gave you YEARS ago? This lawsuit you have against me has gone on too long," Res tweeted.

In a follow-up statement to Pitchfork, Res said, "Unfortunately, Talib is unable to give an accurate account of what has happened in this situation. In my opinion he is extremely emotional and it has impaired his memory at times. He is clearly using his platform to bark loud and let loose any and every twist and turn to steer attention and support his way… To be sued at this point is ridiculous and not warranted. He is crafting a story all on his own alongside retweets with people that neither of us have a relationship with beyond a follow on social media, if that. It is all quite sad. I am regretful of ever signing to Javotti Media."