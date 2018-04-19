Stoner Metal Heroes Sleep to Release New Album on 4/20

Stoner metal trio Sleep will celebrate 4/20 with their first album in nearly two decades, The Sciences, out tomorrow via Third Man Records.

The six-track album boasts some very bud-friendly track names including "Marijuanaut's Theme" and "The Botanist." Another cut, "Giza Butler," honors Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. The album is expected to arrive on streaming services Friday, though Third Man has yet to announce plans for a physical release.

The Sciences marks Sleep's first record since 1999's Jerusalem, an hour-long record that featured just one song. Sleep spent several years constructing the massive track, only to have their then-label reject the record. Jerusalem eventually surfaced as a bootleg before Rise Above/Music Cartel issued an edited version. In 2003, Tee Pee Records reissued the album as Dopesmoker.



Sleep disbanded following the release of Jerusalem, but reunited in 2009. They've toured sporadically since, with Jason Roeder replacing original drummer Chris Hakius. In 2014, Sleep released a new song, "The Clarity," as part of the Adult Swim Singles Program.

Sleep will kick off a North American tour June 5th in Seattle.

The Sciences Track List



1. "The Sciences"

2. "Marijuanaut's Theme"

3. "Sonic Titan"

4. "Antarcticans Thawed"

5. "Giza Butler"

6. "The Botanist"