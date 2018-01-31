Stone Temple Pilots Preview New LP With Roaring 'Roll Me Under'

Stone Temple Pilots have released "Roll Me Under," their latest track with new singer Jeff Gutt. The crunchy, hard-hitting song will appear on the band's upcoming LP, Stone Temple Pilots, out March 16th.
"Roll Me Under" is the second track to feature Gutt that the band has unveiled so far, following "Meadow," which came out in November. Singing over ringing guitars from Dean DeLeo and clobbering drums from Eric Kretz, Gutt strikes a defiant pose. "Roll me under/I'll pull the trigger for you," he declares. "Do with me what you will."
"'Roll Me Under' was one of the first songs I wrote for the album, and one of the first Jeff sang on too," said STP bassist Robert DeLeo. "Those riffs have been kicking around in my head for years, and it felt like the right time to record and perform it."
"Roll Me Under" and "Meadow" will both be part of the new Stone Temple Pilots LP, the band's first full-length since 2010 – and their first since the death of former lead singer Scott Weiland in 2015. "The new album feels like a completed journey for the band," Robert DeLeo explained. "The record breathes resilience. A lot of life has been funneled into this body of music."
Following the album's release, Gutt will join Stone Temple Pilots on a North American tour. According to Dean DeLeo, the set lists during shows will be wide-ranging. "We would like to cover a fair amount of material, possibly diggin' into songs we've never played live," he told Rolling Stone.
"We can all can expect Stone Temple Pilots' classics done with respect to the members still here and the ones that aren't," Gutt added. "It's important to me that these legacies stay intact and are celebrated, and to continue the musical journey of Stone Temple Pilots with the new music."
Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates:
March 2 - Santa Clarita, CA @ The Canyon
March 3 - Indio, CA @ Rhythm, Wine & Brews Experience
March 4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory
March 8 - Pasadena, CA @ The Rose
March 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
March 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
March 12 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
March 13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
March 15 - Portland, OR @ Roseland
March 16 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
March 17 - Billings, MT @ Pub Station Ballroom
April 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
April 29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Fort Rock Festival
May 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
May 2 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine
May 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
May 5 - Virginia Beach, VA @ FM99 Lunatic Luau 18
May 6 - Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale Theatre
May 8 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
May 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
May 11 - Nashville, TN @ Topgolf Live
May 13 - Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
May 15 - Sioux City, IA @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
May 16 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ Club Five at the U.S. Cellular Center
May 17 - Peoria, IL @ WIXO "Spring Fling 2018!"
May 19 - Camden, NJ @ 93.3 WMMR Presents MMRBQ 2018
May 20 - Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range*
May 22 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
May 23 - Memphis, TN @ New Daisy Theatre
May 25 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival
May 27 - Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom
May 29 - Clive, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
May 31 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
June 1 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
July 14 - Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2018