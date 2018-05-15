Stevie Wonder Plots Brief Summer Tour

Stevie Wonder will perform a handful of shows this summer as part of a limited engagement concert series, "Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love and Music."

The series launches with a five-night stand at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, August 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th. Later that month, Wonder will play two shows in Atlantic City and two shows in National Harbor, Maryland. The short run wraps September 1st at MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield in Springfield, Massachusetts. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster May 21st at 10 a.m. PST.

Wonder teased the "Song Party" trek at a private concert in Los Angeles last week that also marked his 68th birthday. Per The Los Angeles Times, the show featured cameos from artists like Donald Glover and Kelly Rowland, while Wonder also said he hoped to release a new studio album, Through the Eyes of Wonder, later this year.



While Wonder hasn't embarked on a full-fledged tour since his 2015 and 2016 trek celebrating his 1976 classic, Songs in the Key of Life, he has played several festival sets over the past few years. In April, he appeared at the Equal Justice Initiative's Concert for Peace and Justice to mark the opening of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

Stevie Wonder Tour Dates

August 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

August 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

August 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

August 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater at Park MGM

August 25 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

August 26 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa

August 29 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

August 30 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

September 1 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center at MGM Springfield