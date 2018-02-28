Steven Van Zandt Plots Tour for Music Curriculum Initiative

Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul will benefit rock education on their upcoming tour. The trek – which kicks off April 29th in New Brunswick, New Jersey – will aid the TeachRock initiative of the E Street Band guitarist's Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, which provides multimedia lesson plans and resources to middle and high schools.

"Music will forever be humanity's most effective and consistent source of inspiration and motivation," Van Zandt said in a statement. "And, we have learned, music turns out to be our most solid common ground for establishing communication between teachers and students, which is where education begins."



Van Zandt has four additional dates scheduled for early May, and further shows are expected to be announced.

TeachRock was designed to compensate for decreased funding for the arts in schools. The initiative's lesson plans connect popular music to course work across several disciplines – including social studies, language arts, geography, media studies, science and general music.

Van Zandt first assembled his Disciples of Soul backing band in the early Eighties, and released their first album, Men Without Women, in 1982. When not touring and recording with Bruce Springsteen – the guitarist recorded several solo LPs under his own name and he reunited the Disciples of Soul in 2016 for a series of live shows. Van Zandt released his most recent solo project, Soulfire, last year.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Tour

April 29 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

May 1 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

May 2 - New York, NY @ Playstation Theatre

May 4 - Albany, NY @ The Palace

May 5 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center