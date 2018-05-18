Watch Steven Tyler Reveal Secrets or Eat Gross Foods on 'Corden'

Steven Tyler stopped by The Late Late Show to play a few rounds of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," a Truth or Dare of sorts where the Aerosmith singer and James Corden must either say something revealing or eat something disgusting, like dried caterpillars and bull penis.

For instance, when confronted with "head cheese," Corden asked Tyler "How much have you spent on drugs in your lifetime?" "About $2 million," Tyler admitted. "I snorted half of Peru."

After making Corden "really hurl" on Vienna sausage juice – "This sketch was your idea," the singer reminded the host – Tyler faced either eating cow intestine or answering the following question: "Rank all the other members of Aerosmith in order of talent."

"I got to go on tour with these guys. It's bad enough the shit I say to them," Tyler said before biting into a piece of cow intestine (and promptly spitting it out).

To avoid pig head jelly, Corden then shared a story about Bryan Adams how bailed on a Carpool Karaoke. For the final round, Tyler had to choose between dried caterpillar or revealing whether or not he has ever hit on Liv Tyler's movie star friends. After initially grabbing a caterpillar, Tyler dropped it on his plate and declared, "Yes I have."

"And I got a lot of shit for it too," Tyler said before revealing the actress friend was Cameron Diaz.