Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Unite on U.S. Summer Tour

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will unite for a North American summer tour. The lengthy trek, which follows their joint 2017 run, launches June 12th in Evansville, Indiana and concludes with back-to-back dates in Woodinville, Washington on August 25th and 26th.

Related Steve Miller: This Whole Industry F--kin' Sucks Rocker blasts Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, record labels and music industry in candid Q&A

"Music is ethereal – it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a statement about the jaunt. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic sixties through the future with a vengeance!"



In addition to the two bands' respective sets, Frampton will join Miller onstage for mid-set jamming. Tickets for the newly announced U.S. shows go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.



The two groups previously announced a run of nine Canadian concerts for April. Miller's live itinerary includes a July 25th date without Frampton in San Antonio, Texas; Frampton's schedule features a series of standalone dates in March and early April, in addition to a June 1st show in Toronto alongside Def Leppard and Journey.

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tour Dates

June 12 - Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center

June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 17 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 22 - Erie, PA @ Presque Isle State Park

June 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 26 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

June 27 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

June 29 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 30 - Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Arena

July 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood

July 3 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre

July 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 6 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 14 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods

July 15 - Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

July 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

July 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 21 - Hollywood, FL @ The Event Center at Hard Rock

July 23 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

July 27 - Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

July 28 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

July 30 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

August 2 - Lincoln, NB @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 4 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

August 12 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheater

August 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

August 17 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

August 18 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

August 20 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

August 21 - Bend, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

August 23 - Troutdale, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

August 25 & 26 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle