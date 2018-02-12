Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Unite on U.S. Summer Tour

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton will unite for a North American summer tour. The lengthy trek, which follows their joint 2017 run, launches June 12th in Evansville, Indiana and concludes with back-to-back dates in Woodinville, Washington on August 25th and 26th.
"Music is ethereal – it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a statement about the jaunt. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic sixties through the future with a vengeance!"
In addition to the two bands' respective sets, Frampton will join Miller onstage for mid-set jamming. Tickets for the newly announced U.S. shows go on sale Friday, February 16th at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.
The two groups previously announced a run of nine Canadian concerts for April. Miller's live itinerary includes a July 25th date without Frampton in San Antonio, Texas; Frampton's schedule features a series of standalone dates in March and early April, in addition to a June 1st show in Toronto alongside Def Leppard and Journey.
Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Tour Dates
June 12 - Evansville, IN @ The Ford Center
June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 15 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 17 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 - Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
June 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 22 - Erie, PA @ Presque Isle State Park
June 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 26 - Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor
June 27 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
June 29 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 30 - Watertown, NY @ Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
July 2 - Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood
July 3 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheatre
July 5 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 6 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 14 - Mashantucket, CT @ The Grand Theater at Foxwoods
July 15 - Bensalem, PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino
July 17 - Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
July 18 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
July 20 - St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 21 - Hollywood, FL @ The Event Center at Hard Rock
July 23 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
July 27 - Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
July 28 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 30 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
August 2 - Lincoln, NB @ Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
August 4 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
August 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
August 12 - Costa Mesa, CA @ OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheater
August 15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
August 17 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
August 18 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
August 20 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
August 21 - Bend, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
August 23 - Troutdale, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
August 25 & 26 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle