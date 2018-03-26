Steely Dan Plot Full-LP Shows for New York City Residency

Steely Dan will perform a run of full-album shows during their newly announced fall residency at New York City's Beacon Theatre. The nine-date October run will include concerts dedicated to 1973's Countdown to Ecstasy, 1976's The Royal Scam, 1977's Aja, 1980's Gaucho and frontman Donald Fagen's 1982 solo LP, The Nightfly, along with a greatest hits set and another based on fan voting.

American Express cardmembers can access a pre-sale from Tuesday, March 27th at 10 a.m. ET. through Thursday, March 29th at 10 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 30th at 10 a.m. ET. Further information is available at Ticketmaster.

In addition to the New York shows, Steely Dan announced five additional dates for Richmond, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, New York, Baltimore and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Fagen's live band will feature guitarist Jon Herington, drummer Keith Carlock, bassist Freddie Washington, keyboardist Jim Beard, three backing vocalists and a four-piece horn section.

The Beacon run will follow Steely Dan's recently announced a co-headlining North American tour with the Doobie Brothers. That 37-date run – Steely Dan's first since the September 2017 death of co-founder and guitarist-bassist Walter Becker – launches May 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wraps July 14th in Bethel, New York.

Fagen sued Becker's estate in November in order to retain control of the band, citing a Buy/Sell agreement the two songwriters signed in 1972, which stipulates that if a band member were to quit or die, the remaining members would purchase that member's shares in Steely Dan. A representative for Becker's estate told Rolling Stone, "We believe the agreement to which Mr. Fagen refers in his suit – drafted 45 years ago – was not in effect at the time of Walter's death."



In a September installment of Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast, Fagen admitted he would "would actually prefer to call [the group] Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that." He added, "We got a lot of flak from Live Nation about [not] calling it Steely Dan … To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter."



Steely Dan Tour Dates



October 1 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

October 8 - Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh @ Symphony Heinz Hall

October 9 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea's Performing Arts Center

October 11 - Baltimore, MD @ Lyric Theatre

October 14 - Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

October 17 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Royal Scam)

October 18 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

October 20 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

October 21 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre ("By Popular Demand")

October 24 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Countdown to Ecstasy)

October 26 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Gaucho)

October 27 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Aja)

October 29 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (The Nightfly)

October 30 - New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre (Greatest Hits)