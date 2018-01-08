Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers announced a co-headlining North American summer tour, with the 37-date trek kicking off May 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wrapping July 14th in Bethel, New York.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. local time in most cities via the Live Nation website. Citi cardmembers can access a pre-sale for U.S. dates from Wednesday, January 10th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 11th at 10 p.m. local time through the Private Pass program.

The upcoming dates – which follow a small run of October shows – will mark Steely Dan's first major tour since the September 2017 death of co-founder and guitarist-bassist Walter Becker at age 67. Keyboardist-singer Donald Fagen, Becker's longtime musical partner, sued the late musician's estate in November in order to retain control of the band.

In the suit – which also targeted the band's former business management firm and tour accounting company over alleged "secretive behaviors" – Fagen cited a Buy/Sell Agreement the two songwriters signed in 1972, which stipulates that if a Steely Dan member quit or died, the band would purchase all of the member's shares in the group.

The lawsuit alleged that, four days after Becker's death, Fagen received a letter from the musician's estate that read, "We wanted to put you on notice that the Buy/Sell Agreement dated as of October 31, 1972 is of no force or effect." The letter insisted that Becker's widow, Delia Becker, be appointed a director or officer of Steely Dan, and that she was entitled to 50 percent ownership of the band.

A representative for Becker's estate told Rolling Stone, "We believe the agreement to which Mr. Fagen refers in his suit – drafted 45 years ago – was not in effect at the time of Walter's death."



In a recent Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Fagen admitted he "would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that," adding, "We got a lot of flak from Live Nation about [not] calling it Steely Dan … To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter."



Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates



May 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

May 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 24 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

May 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 27 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

May 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Jun 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Jun 5 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

Jun 7 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Jun 9 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

Jun 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Jun 12 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Jun 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jun 16 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

Jun 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Jun 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

Jun 21 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

Jun 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jun 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Jun 26 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Jun 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Jun 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jul 3 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Jul 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 7 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Jul 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 11 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Jul 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul 14 - Bethel, NY Bethel Woods @ Center for the Arts