Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers announced a co-headlining North American summer tour, with the 37-date trek kicking off May 10th in Charlotte, North Carolina and wrapping July 14th in Bethel, New York.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 12th at 10 a.m. local time in most cities via the Live Nation website. Citi cardmembers can access a pre-sale for U.S. dates from Wednesday, January 10th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 11th at 10 p.m. local time through the Private Pass program.
The upcoming dates – which follow a small run of October shows – will mark Steely Dan's first major tour since the September 2017 death of co-founder and guitarist-bassist Walter Becker at age 67. Keyboardist-singer Donald Fagen, Becker's longtime musical partner, sued the late musician's estate in November in order to retain control of the band.
In the suit – which also targeted the band's former business management firm and tour accounting company over alleged "secretive behaviors" – Fagen cited a Buy/Sell Agreement the two songwriters signed in 1972, which stipulates that if a Steely Dan member quit or died, the band would purchase all of the member's shares in the group.
The lawsuit alleged that, four days after Becker's death, Fagen received a letter from the musician's estate that read, "We wanted to put you on notice that the Buy/Sell Agreement dated as of October 31, 1972 is of no force or effect." The letter insisted that Becker's widow, Delia Becker, be appointed a director or officer of Steely Dan, and that she was entitled to 50 percent ownership of the band.
A representative for Becker's estate told Rolling Stone, "We believe the agreement to which Mr. Fagen refers in his suit – drafted 45 years ago – was not in effect at the time of Walter's death."
In a recent Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Fagen admitted he "would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that," adding, "We got a lot of flak from Live Nation about [not] calling it Steely Dan … To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter."
Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers 2018 Tour Dates
May 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 11 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
May 14 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
May 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 22 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 24 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
May 25 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 27 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
May 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Jun 1 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Jun 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Jun 5 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
Jun 7 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Jun 9 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
Jun 10 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Jun 12 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Jun 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jun 16 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
Jun 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Jun 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL
Jun 21 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
Jun 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Jun 24 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Jun 26 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Jun 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Jun 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Jul 2 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Jul 3 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Jul 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Jul 7 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Jul 10 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Jul 11 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Jul 13 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jul 14 - Bethel, NY Bethel Woods @ Center for the Arts