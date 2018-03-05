Spoon, Grizzly Bear Plot Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Spoon and Grizzly Bear will unite this summer for a run of co-headlining U.S. tour dates. The acclaimed indie-rock acts will link up for seven joint dates in June, opening in Boston on the 18th and concluding in Minneapolis on the 30th.
The bands, using concert donation platform PLUS1, will donate one dollar from each ticket purchase to Everytown for Gun Safety's Support Fund, which aims to prevent gun violence and build safer communities.
Spoon recently wrapped a jaunt behind their 2017 LP, Hot Thoughts, including a handful of dates with the Shins. The quartet also has a wider run of stand-alone shows booked for the spring and summer, launching with a sold-out March 6th concert in Philadelphia. Grizzly Bear wrapped a stretch of North American and European dates in December.
Both bands earned best-of accolades for their most recent LPs: Spoon cracked Rolling Stone's 50 Best Songs of 2017 list with Hot Thoughts' title-track, and Grizzly Bear's Painted Ruins earned a spot on our 50 Best Albums list.
Spoon/Grizzly Bear Co-Headlining Tour Dates
June 18 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 19 - Post Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
June 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn
June 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
June 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
June 26 - Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest at Blue Note Outdoors
June 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Bewery
Spoon U.S. Tour Dates
March 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
March 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National
March 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
March 10 - Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
March 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
March 30 - Aspen, CO @ Core Party
March 31 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
May 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
May 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly
May 18 - Richmond, TX @ Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival
May 26 - Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival
June 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's