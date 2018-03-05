Spoon, Grizzly Bear Plot Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Spoon and Grizzly Bear will unite this summer for a run of co-headlining U.S. tour dates. The acclaimed indie-rock acts will link up for seven joint dates in June, opening in Boston on the 18th and concluding in Minneapolis on the 30th.

The bands, using concert donation platform PLUS1, will donate one dollar from each ticket purchase to Everytown for Gun Safety's Support Fund, which aims to prevent gun violence and build safer communities.

Spoon recently wrapped a jaunt behind their 2017 LP, Hot Thoughts, including a handful of dates with the Shins. The quartet also has a wider run of stand-alone shows booked for the spring and summer, launching with a sold-out March 6th concert in Philadelphia. Grizzly Bear wrapped a stretch of North American and European dates in December.

Both bands earned best-of accolades for their most recent LPs: Spoon cracked Rolling Stone's 50 Best Songs of 2017 list with Hot Thoughts' title-track, and Grizzly Bear's Painted Ruins earned a spot on our 50 Best Albums list.

Spoon/Grizzly Bear Co-Headlining Tour Dates

June 18 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

June 19 - Post Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

June 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn

June 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

June 25 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

June 26 - Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest at Blue Note Outdoors

June 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Bewery



Spoon U.S. Tour Dates



March 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

March 7 - Richmond, VA @ The National

March 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

March 10 - Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

March 11 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

March 30 - Aspen, CO @ Core Party

March 31 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

May 13 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 14 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

May 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly

May 18 - Richmond, TX @ Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival

May 26 - Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch Music Festival

June 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's