Spice Girls Hint at Reunion, 'New Opportunities Together'

Spice Girls hinted at a reunion Friday as the "Wannabe" group promised "exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls."

Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm last performed together at the London Olympics' closing ceremony in 2012.

Word of a potential reunion first surfaced after Halliwell posted a photo of the five Spice Girls posing together on Instagram. Hours later, the pop quintet confirmed in a statement they would bring back "Girl Power" in some capacity.

"We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls," the group said in a statement. "The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

The Spice Girls meeting took place at the office of their former manager Simon Fuller. While no plans for the reunion were confirmed, Sky News reported that TV projects in China, a television singing competition, endorsement deals and a new compilation album were among the offers the group is considering.

"We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together," the Spice Girls' statement continued. "We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations."

In 2014, Halliwell, Bunton and Brown teased a 20th anniversary project under the moniker GEM (Geri, Emma, Melanie) but that endeavor was ultimately nixed after Halliwell became pregnant. As recently as last year, Beckham denied plans of a full-scale Spice Girls reunion despite lucrative offers for the group to get back together.