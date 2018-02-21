Speedy Ortiz Detail New LP, Release Surreal 'Lucky 88' Video

Speedy Ortiz will release their third LP, Twerp Verse, on April 27th via Carpark. The Massachusetts indie rock band previewed the album with synth-heavy lead single "Lucky 88" and a surreal video in which soul-sucking modern technology melts the band members down to green slime.

The quartet started work on their new album, which follows 2015's Foil Deer, in the fall of 2016. But they scrapped the material after the presidential election, realizing they wanted to pursue a more socially conscious direction, and wrote Twerp Verse in four months.

"The songs on the album that were strictly personal or loveydovey just didn't mean anything to me anymore – that's not the kind of music I've found healing or motivating in the past few years, and I was surprised I'd written so much of it," singer-guitarist Sadie Dupuis said in a statement. "Social politics and protest have been a part of our music from day one, and I didn't want to stop doing that on this album."

Speedy Ortiz will promote Twerp Verse with a North American tour. After a March appearance at SXSW in Austin, Texas and an April slot at Stoopfest in Lansing, Michigan, the trek launches May 3rd in Hamden, Connecticut and concludes June 20th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Twerp Verse Track List

1. "Buck Me Off"

2. "Lean In When I Suffer"

3. "Lucky 88"

4. "Can I Kiss You?"

5. "Backslidin'"

6. "Villain"

7. "I'm Blessed"

8. "Sport Death"

9. "Alone with Girls"

10. "Moving In"

11. "You Hate The Title"