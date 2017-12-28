Solange Cancels New Year's Eve Concert Due to Health Issues

Solange has canceled her New Year's Eve performance that was to take place during the Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. The singer revealed she has been treating an autonomic disorder and her doctors have advised her to bow out of the trip and concert.

"Wrote, deleted and rewrote this like five times… Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share… However, it's so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won't be performing at Afropunk this NYE," the singer wrote on Instagram. "The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder. It's been a journey that hasn't been easy on me."

There are several forms of autonomic disorders, a term used to describe a breakdown of the nervous system that controls involuntary bodily functions. "Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she explained of her symptoms. "It's a complicated diagnoses, and I'm still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

On the advisement of her doctors she has canceled the concert, although she vowed to make up the show in the future. "I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back to AfroPunk and deliver this performance… as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways."

Solange recently directed the video for SZA's "The Weekend," which was unveiled last week.