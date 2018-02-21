Soft Cell to Reunite for 'Last Ever Final Show' Farewell Concert

Soft Cell, the synth-pop duo best known for their 1981 hit "Tainted Love," will reunite this fall for their farewell concert. Vocalist Marc Almond and producer/multi-instrumentalist Dave Ball will perform their first show in 15 years at London's O2 Arena on September 30th, The Guardian reports.

In a statement, Almond said the reunion will mark "unfinished" business with Soft Cell. "This last ever final show will be the best ever ending," he said. "It will be a real statement and send off, and thank you to every fan." The event is billed "Say Hello, Wave Goodbye," a nod to the third single from the group's influential debut LP, 1981's Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret.

After the breakout success of "Tainted Love," Soft Cell released an EP (1982's Non Stop Ecstatic Dancing) and two LPs (1983's The Art of Falling Apart and the following year's This Last Night in Sodom) during their original run. After their 1984 breakup, Almond launched a solo career, while Ball worked as a producer.

After a lengthy hiatus, the pair reunited for a 2001 tour and studio album, 2002's Cruelty Without Beauty. In 2008, the band recruited a crew of electronic artists to remix Soft Cell songs for the Heat LP.